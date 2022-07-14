Iowa City Schools denies allegation it defamed tennis coach

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -The Iowa City Community School District is denying claims it defamed one of its tennis coaches.

West High girls’ tennis coach Amie Villarini filed a lawsuit against the district last month. She says a group of students made slanderous allegations against her during a videotaped school board meeting.

The girls claimed she was intimidating, made them uncomfortable, and crossed physical boundaries. The district investigated and cleared Coach Villarini.

That meeting was posted online, where it remains.

An investigation found her actions were *not over the line” and that the touching was never sexual in nature. Villarini is currently on administrative leave, but she says students’ remarks caused her loss of reputation, income, and future loss of earning capacity.

The district denied nearly all of her allegations. It agrees the claims were investigated, but denies Villarini was fully cleared in the process.

It says her claims “must fail because the statements in question were partially, or entirely true.”

