Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Independence, Prairie, Liberty punch their tickets to state

By Jack Lido and Scott Saville
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Mustangs, Lightning and Hawks all won thrillers as the IHSAA gave out their final set of state championship tickets Wednesday night.

With a 5-4 extra innings effort, Independence took down Xavier in Cedar Rapids to grab the final spot in the 3A state championship bracket.

Prairie waited until the bottom of the ninth before they walked it off in front of their home crowd, winning 2-1.

Liberty is off to state for the first time ever after they defeated No. 1 seed Pleasant Valley 5-4.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the investigation is in the early stages and that further information will be...
Adair County Sheriff’s Office find ‘human remains’
RAGBRAI expected to bring ten's of thousands of people to Siouxland
RAGBRAI to bring thousands to small western Iowa town
Palisades Kepler State Park
Emergency crews searching for person who went into the water at Palisades-Kepler State Park
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
The train tracks were shut down for a period of time for the incident, but have since reopened.
Cedar Rapids woman injured by train

Latest News

McCaffery brothers start podcast
McCaffery brothers open up on their own podcast
Northern Maine Strength emphasizes mental and physical advantages of workouts
Northern Maine Strength emphasizes mental and physical advantages of workouts
Harry Berckes of Cedar Rapids found his passion 90 years ago and he has never stopped.
‘I want to bowl right up until the time the undertaker comes for me’: Cedar rapids bowler still rolling strong at 100 years old
Lisbon holds off Clarksville to advance to fifth straight state tournament
Lisbon holds off Clarksville to advance to fifth straight state tournament