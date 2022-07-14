Independence, Prairie, Liberty punch their tickets to state

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Mustangs, Lightning and Hawks all won thrillers as the IHSAA gave out their final set of state championship tickets Wednesday night.

With a 5-4 extra innings effort, Independence took down Xavier in Cedar Rapids to grab the final spot in the 3A state championship bracket.

Prairie waited until the bottom of the ninth before they walked it off in front of their home crowd, winning 2-1.

Liberty is off to state for the first time ever after they defeated No. 1 seed Pleasant Valley 5-4.

