Hawkeyes to face Duke in Jimmy V Men’s Classic at Madison Square Garden

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Hawkeyes men’s basketball team will face Duke at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 6.

ESPN Events announced the game on Thursday. It’s part of the 2022 Jimmy V Men’s Classic, a double header that will also feature Texas versus Illinois.

This will be the first appearance at the Jimmy V Men’s Classic for the defending Big Ten Tournament champion Iowa Hawkeyes. Though the Hawkeyes have played at Madison Square Garden four previous times under head coach Fran McCaffery.

Duke has appeared at Jimmy V three times and is undefeated.

The Jimmy V Classic began in 1995 and is named for college basketball legend, coach Jim Valvano. It raises money for the V Foundation for Cancer research annually.

The times for both games will be announced at a later date. Tickets to the games are expected to go on sale this fall. Fans can sign up for pre-sale through Fevo.

