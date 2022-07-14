Free summer camp to help young people coming to Cedar Rapids

Show You Care
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A free summer camp is coming to Cedar Rapids, with organizers saying it’s designed to offer hope and healing to children dealing with today’s world issues.

Camp Noah is a program of Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota. They say children sometimes need special support “to process and recover from the issues facing them in today’s world—mass shootings, a global pandemic, the war in Ukraine, etc.” They also include the August 2020 derecho among these complex issues.

Organizers say the camp uses a special curriculum to help kids recover from a disaster or trauma, having children share their stories and learn resiliency skills.

The free, week-long camp is planned for August 8 - 12 at Gloria Dei, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. That’s located at 153 Cherry Hill Street northwest in Cedar Rapids. 50 campers will get the chance to participate. It’s for kids in first through sixth grades. The cost of transportation is also being covered. Participants will also get a free preparedness kit, which includes a backpack full of items like a flashlight, first aid kit and fleece blanket.

People must register ahead of time. Anyone with questions can call Lisa Fuglaar at Gloria Dei at (319) 396-2641.

