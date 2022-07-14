Show You Care
Deputies seize $1.6 million in meth hidden in RV on I-80

Deputy administers NARCAN to suspect who ingested heroin
LSO found more than $1.6 million worth of methamphetamine, as well as other narcotics during a...
LSO found more than $1.6 million worth of methamphetamine, as well as other narcotics during a traffic stop.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office found more than $1.6 million worth of methamphetamine, as well as other narcotics during a traffic stop on I-80 this week.

On Wednesday, around 9:50 a.m., members of the Lancaster County Criminal Interdiction Unit stopped a motorhome on I-80, near mile marker 391, for driving on the shoulder.

According to Sheriff Terry Wagner, their K-9 indicated the odor of narcotics which led to a search of the vehicle.

The fuel tank of the vehicle showed signs of having been tampered with, according to Sheriff Wagner, and deputies examined the inside of the tank where they found the following:

  • 60 one pound vacuum sealed bags of methamphetamine
  • 2.16 pounds of heroin
  • 0.58 pounds of Fentanyl

Sheriff Wagner said a more in-depth search of the vehicle revealed three firearms: a 9mm pistol reported stolen in Minnesota in January 2022, a .22 caliber revolver and a Taurus .380 caliber pistol.

The driver was identified as 60-year-old John Kirchner of St, Paul, Minnesota and the passenger was identified as 30-year-old Wesley Stayberg of Hudson, Wisconsin.

John Kirchner, age 60, and Wesley Stayberg, age 30.
John Kirchner, age 60, and Wesley Stayberg, age 30.(Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)

Sheriff Wagner said both men are convicted felons and prohibited from possessing firearms.

Deputies said Stayberg began feeling ill during the contact and he admitted to consuming 1 gram of heroin that he had on his person. Sheriff Wagner said Stayberg began losing consciousness and was administered NARCAN and transported to the hospital.

Sheriff Wagner said the street value of the narcotics is approximately:

  • $1,632,931 worth of methamphetamine
  • $148,923 of Heroin
  • $36,831 worth of Fentayl

Both Kirchner and Stayberg were arrested and facing the following charges:

  • Possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver Meth, (2) heroin, (3) Fentanyl
  • Possession of a firearm while committing a felony drug violation
  • Possession of a stolen firearm
  • Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person
  • Three counts of evading drug tax
  • Stayberg was charged with tampering with evidence

