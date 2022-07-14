Show You Care
Officials identify missing person as crews resume search at Palisades-Kepler State Park

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office identified the missing person that crews are searching for at Palisades-Kepler State Park.

The sheriff’s office said crews set out Thursday morning to continue the search for 11-year-old Zyah Thomas, of Cedar Rapids.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office got a call around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday about the 11-year-old, who they say went into the river and began to struggle.

Officials were on the scene for hours, but did not locate Thomas.

The search resumed Thursday morning.

Authorities have not yet given an update on the incident.

