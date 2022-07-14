COVID-19 related absences force temporary closure of Linn County Treasurer’s Office

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Treasurer’s Office closed to walk-in customers at noon on Thursday as staff said COVID-19 cases and exposures have caused a staffing shortage.

The office will remain closed Friday, but is expected to reopen at 7:30 a.m. on Monday.

Staff said transactions received through the mail, drop box, and email will continue to be processed, and staff will still be taking phone calls as the staffing level allows.

People can still drop off payments, vehicle registration renewals or other paperwork at the white drop box outside the Public Service Center located at 935 2nd Avenue SW.

Property taxes and vehicle registrations can still be paid online at www.iowataxandtags.org.

