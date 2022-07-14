Abortion: More state rulings and federal action

(CNN) - Abortion access is far from a settled matter in the U.S.

Two more courts just pushed back on state abortion restrictions. Congress and the Biden administration are taking steps too.

A second state has temporarily blocked Louisiana’s ban.

In Minnesota, a district judge has declared several abortion access and care restrictions unconstitutional.

Now, bans and restrictions are likely in some states, in limbo in others, and already in place in some states.

People can travel across state lines for the procedures, but some worry about efforts to make that harder.

“As an African American, what I hear when I hear that is fugitive slave laws,” Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.

Those aren’t the only strong words of late.

There were tense moments between Missouri Senator Josh Hawley and Professor UC Berkeley School of Law Khiara Bridges in a senate committee hearing about the legal consequences of the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe V. Wade on Tuesday.

Sen. Hawley asked why she doesn’t call all people who can get pregnant “women.”

“Your line of questioning is transphobic, and it opens up trans people to violence,” Bridges said.

Senator Josh Hawley bristled at the characterization.

Hawley: “Wow. You’re saying that I’m opening up people to violence by asking whether or not women are the folks who can have pregnancies?”

Bridges: “So I want to note that one out of five transgender, uh, persons have attempted suicide. So I think it’s important.”

Hawley: “Because of my line of questioning, so we can’t talk about it?”

Bridges: “Because denying that trans people exist and pretending not to know that they exist…”

Hawley: “I’m denying that trans people exist by asking...women having pregnancies?”

Bridges: “Are you? Are you? Are you? Do you believe that uh, men can get pregnant?”

Hawley: “No, I don’t think --”

Bridges: “So you are denying trans people exist.”

Hawley: “And that leads to violence?”

The sharp exchange was just one of many recent examples of how abortion and transgender rights have become even more politically charged in recent months.

House and Senate committees are holding more abortion access discussions as the justice department announces a reproductive rights task force.

It’s to safeguard things like patient privacy and access to medication abortion.

Some Republicans would rather see the ban on protests at the homes of Supreme Court justices enforced.

“I’ve called on the Justice Department to protect the justices and their families,” Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley said.

Other lawmakers say they’re concerned about other rights the high court might strip away.

