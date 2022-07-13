Show You Care
One More Quiet Day

By Joe Winters
Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Yet another quiet July day is ahead. Mostly clear to mostly sunny skies remain with us tonight and Thursday. Lows stay in the 60s with highs in the 80s. More active weather is ahead for the end of the week. The first chance develops Thursday night into Friday. Moisture should not be a problem so where the storms develop heavy rainfall could be a potential. More typical July heat and humidity are with us most of next week with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Have a great night!

