New BBQ restaurant to open in Cascade in August

Cascade is getting ready to welcome a new barbeque restaurant.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Brice and Shawna Morris are opening Moski’s BBQ in August.

The couple previously competed in BBQ competitions, which prompted them to start using a trailer to cater events.

They say the demand from customers who love their food inspired them to start a brick and mortar spot.

“I want to welcome everyone to Cascade, I want to welcome everyone to Moski’s barbecue, we’d love to have you come down. We’re shooting right now to open for August 19th for Hometown Days. We’re hoping it’s going to be really busy.”

He says he wants the restaurant to be a destination spot for people, no matter how far away they are.

