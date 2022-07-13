Lyric & Elizabeth: Ten Years Later

EVANSDALE, Iowa (KCRG) - A murder case that continues to haunt so many people in the Cedar Valley - family and strangers alike - remains unsolved after 10 years.

Lyric Cook-Morrissey, 10, and Elizabeth Collins, 8, disappeared while riding their bikes in Evansdale on the afternoon of July 13, 2012. Their bodies were discovered in rural Bremer County just weeks before Christmas that year. No arrests have been made in the case.

Over the last few months, KCRG-TV9 has been speaking to the families of the girls, law enforcement who were on the scene in the first few days after the abduction, and investigators looking into the case today.

