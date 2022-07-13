Show You Care
Lyric & Elizabeth: Ten Years Later

A memorial to Elizabeth Collins (left) and Lyric Cook-Morrissey (right) in Angels Park at...
A memorial to Elizabeth Collins (left) and Lyric Cook-Morrissey (right) in Angels Park at Meyers Lake on May 26, 2022, in Evansdale, Iowa. Collins and Cook-Morrissey were abducted from Evansdale in July 2012, their bodies were found in December that year. No arrests have been made in the case. (MARLON HALL/KCRG)((MARLON HALL/KCRG))
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 1:46 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EVANSDALE, Iowa (KCRG) - A murder case that continues to haunt so many people in the Cedar Valley - family and strangers alike - remains unsolved after 10 years.

Lyric Cook-Morrissey, 10, and Elizabeth Collins, 8, disappeared while riding their bikes in Evansdale on the afternoon of July 13, 2012. Their bodies were discovered in rural Bremer County just weeks before Christmas that year. No arrests have been made in the case.

Over the last few months, KCRG-TV9 has been speaking to the families of the girls, law enforcement who were on the scene in the first few days after the abduction, and investigators looking into the case today.

Lyric & Elizabeth: Ten Years Later
Search for justice continues a decade after cousins abducted, murdered
WATCH: A look back at the search for Lyric and Elizabeth’s killer
Mother of Evansdale abduction, murder victim: ‘Time doesn’t heal, it just makes it worse’
Heather Collins: 'Last decade a nightmare'
Unsolved Evansdale case: Strained relationships and suspicions
Misty Cook: '‘I do want to move on with my life’
WATCH: Misty Cook describes searching for her daughter under a cloud of suspicion
Lyric Cook's mom: 'The pain was inescapable’

