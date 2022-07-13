Kalona man charged after brandishing a handgun to deputies

WASHINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 9th, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding 40-year-old Matthew Meisheid shooting off fireworks.

Two deputies responded to the call and warned Meisheid about Kalona’s ordinance on fireworks. Meisheid reportedly removed a handgun and raised it in the air, causing alarm to both deputies.

Meisheid was charged with two counts of Assault of Persons in Certain Occupations by Using or Displaying a Firearm.

