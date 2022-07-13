Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Kalona man charged after brandishing a handgun to deputies

Meisheid was charged with two counts of Assault of Persons in Certain Occupations by Using or...
Meisheid was charged with two counts of Assault of Persons in Certain Occupations by Using or Displaying a Firearm.(None)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 9th, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding 40-year-old Matthew Meisheid shooting off fireworks.

Two deputies responded to the call and warned Meisheid about Kalona’s ordinance on fireworks. Meisheid reportedly removed a handgun and raised it in the air, causing alarm to both deputies.

Meisheid was charged with two counts of Assault of Persons in Certain Occupations by Using or Displaying a Firearm.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the investigation is in the early stages and that further information will be...
Adair County Sheriff’s Office find ‘human remains’
RAGBRAI expected to bring ten's of thousands of people to Siouxland
RAGBRAI to bring thousands to small western Iowa town
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
The train tracks were shut down for a period of time for the incident, but have since reopened.
Cedar Rapids woman injured by train
Heather Collins, mother of Elizabeth Collins, during a June 2022 interview at Angels Park in...
Mother of Evansdale abduction, murder victim: ‘Time doesn’t heal, it just makes it worse’

Latest News

Vinton interim library director resigns, library closes
Vinton interim library director resigns, library closes
Eastern Iowa Airport plans to use $20.4 million in federal funding for more upgrades
Eastern Iowa Airport plans to use $20.4 million in federal funding for more upgrades
Eastern Iowa Airport plans to use $20.4 million in federal funding for more upgrades
Eastern Iowa Airport plans to use $20.4 million in federal funding for more upgrades
Vinton Library closes after interim director resigns.
Vinton interim library director resigns, library closes