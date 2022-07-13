Show You Care
Iowa State Patrol: Sleepy driver to blame for central Iowa crash

Iowa State Patrol
Iowa State Patrol(Marlon Hall)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
IOWA FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State Patrol says a driver falling asleep at the wheel is to blame for a crash in central Iowa Wednesday morning.

In a crash report, Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened at Mallard Avenue and 30th Street, north of Iowa Falls, at about 6:30 a.m.

Troopers said Cylee Sailer, 20, of Eldora, fell asleep at the wheel, drifting into oncoming traffic and striking another vehicle.

Troopers said Sailer’s vehicle hit the flatbed of a pickup truck and the trailer it was pulling.

Emergency crews took Sailer to the hospital, but officials did not report the extent of Sailer’s injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured in the crash.

