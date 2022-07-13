Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Iowa City to revert downtown pick-up and drop-off spaces to metered parking

Parking Meters
Parking Meters(Kheron Alston)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - City leaders in Iowa City said all 10 minute pick-up and drop-off spaces in the downtown area will be reverted to metered parking spaces starting the week of July 25.

The city temporarily converted the spaces to 10 minute parking spaces to provide more support for businesses and delivery services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite this change, city leaders said there are still more than 1,200 on-street, metered parking spaces available downtown and near the downtown area. There are also eight loading zones and ten commercial loading zones available for short-term use in the downtown area.

Additionally, parking is free for the first hour in the Capitol Street, Dubuque Street, and Tower Place ramps and the Court Street Transportation Center.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the investigation is in the early stages and that further information will be...
Adair County Sheriff’s Office find ‘human remains’
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
The train tracks were shut down for a period of time for the incident, but have since reopened.
Cedar Rapids woman injured by train
Heather Collins, mother of Elizabeth Collins, during a June 2022 interview at Angels Park in...
Mother of Evansdale abduction, murder victim: ‘Time doesn’t heal, it just makes it worse’
RAGBRAI expected to bring ten's of thousands of people to Siouxland
RAGBRAI to bring thousands to small western Iowa town

Latest News

Cascade is getting ready to welcome a new barbeque restaurant.
New BBQ restaurant to open in Cascade in August
A woman stranded along the highway got help from an Iowa Hawkeye.
Iowa Hawkeye helps change tire for woman stranded
A woman stranded along the highway got help from an Iowa Hawkeye.
Iowa Hawkeye football player helps woman change flat tire
One of Iowa's largest universities is teaming up with the state's largest community college -...
Iowa State, Des Moines community college team up for transfer program