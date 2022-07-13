Iowa City to revert downtown pick-up and drop-off spaces to metered parking

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - City leaders in Iowa City said all 10 minute pick-up and drop-off spaces in the downtown area will be reverted to metered parking spaces starting the week of July 25.

The city temporarily converted the spaces to 10 minute parking spaces to provide more support for businesses and delivery services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite this change, city leaders said there are still more than 1,200 on-street, metered parking spaces available downtown and near the downtown area. There are also eight loading zones and ten commercial loading zones available for short-term use in the downtown area.

Additionally, parking is free for the first hour in the Capitol Street, Dubuque Street, and Tower Place ramps and the Court Street Transportation Center.

