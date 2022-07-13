Show You Care
Iowa City Firefighters, Johnson County paramedics recognized for lifesaving effort(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Members of the Iowa City Fire Department and Johnson County Ambulance Service were recognized at Tuesday’s City Council meeting for their efforts to save a cardiac arrest patient earlier this year.

On May 25th, crews were called to the 2500 block of Moss Ridge Road to assist with a call regarding a sick person. Iowa City Fire Engine 4 and Johnson County Ambulance Service responded just one minute after being dispatched.

The crews were notified the patient was possibly in cardiac arrest, and Engine 1 and the Battalion Chief were also requested to the scene.

Responders arrived and confirmed the patient was in full cardiac arrest. They began CPR immediately. The patient received additional medical treatment from personnel, and they were taken to a nearby hospital for further care.

On June 17th, the patient stopped by Fire Station 4 to thank the responding personnel.

“We are grateful the patient had a successful outcome on May 25 and honored they took time out of their day to thank our crews,” said Iowa City Fire Chief Scott Lyon. “I am incredibly proud of the Iowa City Fire Department members and Johnson County Ambulance Service personnel for their work. This is why we get up and put on the uniform each day.”

“Johnson County Ambulance Service is honored to work alongside the Iowa City Fire Department on countless medical calls throughout the year,” said Johnson County Ambulance Service Director Fiona Johnson. “Interagency collaboration is key and thanks to that collaboration, we are celebrating a life saved. Let’s continue to save lives as a community.”

The personnel recognized at the City Council meeting were:

  • Lieutenant Todd Irwin (Engine 4)
  • Firefighter Larry White (Engine 4)
  • Firefighter Glenn Pauley (Engine 4)
  • Acting Lieutenant Matt Boerjan (Engine 1)
  • Firefighter David Arch (Engine 1)
  • Firefighter James McDonald (Engine 1)
  • Battalion Chief Zach Hickman
  • JCAS Paramedic Wyatt Glasnapp
  • JCAS Paramedic Matt Tracy

Officials called on the community to learn about CPR and download PulsePoint, an app that notifies users when someone nearby is having a cardiac emergency.

