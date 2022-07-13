Hospital officials warn of abduction hoax making rounds on social media
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials are warning that an image has made its way on social media falsely claiming that a woman impersonated a nurse to abduct a newborn from a local hospital.
The image has reportedly circulated in dozens of for-sale groups on Facebook across the country including some in Iowa.
Users are encouraged to report the post as false information.
