Hospital officials warn of abduction hoax making rounds on social media

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials are warning that an image has made its way on social media falsely claiming that a woman impersonated a nurse to abduct a newborn from a local hospital.

The image has reportedly circulated in dozens of for-sale groups on Facebook across the country including some in Iowa.

Users are encouraged to report the post as false information.

