Firefighters extinguish garage fire in SW Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids SW Fire(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday evening at approximately 6:54 pm, Cedar Rapids Firefighters responded to a report of a garage fire in the 2000 block of Newport Drive Southwest.

Crews from stations one, two, three, five, and eight all responded. Upon arrival, they initiated a quick attack to contain the fully-engaged blaze.

The fire not only affected the garage, which was a complete loss, but also the owner’s home. The fire melted vinyl siding and broke glass windows.

A neighboring detached garage was charred by the flames and heat also, extending the damage over the property line.

Cedar Rapids SW Fire(KCRG)

