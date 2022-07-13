Firefighters extinguish garage fire in SW Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday evening at approximately 6:54 pm, Cedar Rapids Firefighters responded to a report of a garage fire in the 2000 block of Newport Drive Southwest.

Crews from stations one, two, three, five, and eight all responded. Upon arrival, they initiated a quick attack to contain the fully-engaged blaze.

The fire not only affected the garage, which was a complete loss, but also the owner’s home. The fire melted vinyl siding and broke glass windows.

A neighboring detached garage was charred by the flames and heat also, extending the damage over the property line.

Cedar Rapids SW Fire (KCRG)

