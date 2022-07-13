Show You Care
Filing period for Iowa non-party political organizations begins Aug. 8 for General Election

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The filing period for candidates of non-party political organizations and candidates nominated by petition for the General Election Nov. 8 will be from Aug. 8 to 5 p.m. Aug. 31.

Non-party political organizations in Iowa include the Libertarian Party and the Green Party. Candidates nominated by petitions are not affiliated with a political party or organization and are commonly referred to as independent candidates.

The change in filing period is pursuant to a Federal Court Order which found that a 2019 change in Iowa election laws that set an earlier filing period was unconstitutional as it related to such candidates, Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins said this week.

The local positions affected by this decision include county offices of attorney, auditor, recorder and treasurer and the township offices of clerk and trustee. The last day to file for Soil and Water commissioners and Ag-Extension Council is 5 p.m. Aug. 31.

Anyone interested in running as a non-party political organization or nominated by petition candidate can get nomination papers in the auditor’s office from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or at the secretary of state’s website.

Those who have already filed nomination papers for the General Election do not need to refile.

For more information, call the Scott County Auditor’s office at 563-326-8631.

