Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Emergency crews at Palisades-Kepler State Park for ‘possible drowning’

Emergency crews are currently on the scene of a possible drowning at Pallisades Kepler State...
Emergency crews are currently on the scene of a possible drowning at Pallisades Kepler State Park Wednesday afternoon.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Emergency crews are currently on the scene of a possible drowning at Pallisades Kepler State Park Wednesday afternoon.

Few details have been released but witnesses tell KCRG-TV9 that the park has been closed and there is a heavy presence of first responders.

Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner says the potential victim in question is a juvenile female and that search efforts are ongoing.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the investigation is in the early stages and that further information will be...
Adair County Sheriff’s Office find ‘human remains’
RAGBRAI expected to bring ten's of thousands of people to Siouxland
RAGBRAI to bring thousands to small western Iowa town
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
The train tracks were shut down for a period of time for the incident, but have since reopened.
Cedar Rapids woman injured by train
Heather Collins, mother of Elizabeth Collins, during a June 2022 interview at Angels Park in...
Mother of Evansdale abduction, murder victim: ‘Time doesn’t heal, it just makes it worse’

Latest News

Vinton interim library director resigns, library closes
Vinton interim library director resigns, library closes
Eastern Iowa Airport plans to use $20.4 million in federal funding for more upgrades
Eastern Iowa Airport plans to use $20.4 million in federal funding for more upgrades
Eastern Iowa Airport plans to use $20.4 million in federal funding for more upgrades
Eastern Iowa Airport plans to use $20.4 million in federal funding for more upgrades
Vinton Library closes after interim director resigns.
Vinton interim library director resigns, library closes