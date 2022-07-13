Emergency crews at Palisades-Kepler State Park for ‘possible drowning’
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Emergency crews are currently on the scene of a possible drowning at Pallisades Kepler State Park Wednesday afternoon.
Few details have been released but witnesses tell KCRG-TV9 that the park has been closed and there is a heavy presence of first responders.
Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner says the potential victim in question is a juvenile female and that search efforts are ongoing.
Check back for updates.
Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.