Emergency crews at Palisades-Kepler State Park for ‘possible drowning’

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Emergency crews are currently on the scene of a possible drowning at Pallisades Kepler State Park Wednesday afternoon.

Few details have been released but witnesses tell KCRG-TV9 that the park has been closed and there is a heavy presence of first responders.

Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner says the potential victim in question is a juvenile female and that search efforts are ongoing.

