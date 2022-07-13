Show You Care
Eastern Iowa Airport plans to use $20.4 million in federal funding for more upgrades

By Libbie Randall
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - New restaurants, more seating space, and added flights have all made their way to the Eastern Iowa Airport since they started their four-phase reconstruction and update program back in 2014.

Airport Director, Marty Lenss says this new grant will help add even more.

“It’s part of a federal program called the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law as part of its Airport Terminals Program, so this is a competitive side of that,” said Lenss.

When TV-9 talked with the team at CID back in March, they anticipated $28.3 million of the $100 million allocated for all airports in the state. But while they’ll get 8 million dollars less than expected, Lenss says they are confident in their plan to move forward with designs for bigger restrooms, additional gate seating, and sensory rooms.

“If you are traveling with any sort of special needs and need that space to get out of the loud and maybe chaotic concourse area, they can take a time out in those rooms,” said Lenss. He says all of this, and more, will be built over the next several years, but without stopping the usual flow of travelers through the airport.

“We’re looking at around the spring of ‘25 when we’re complete with overall terminal modernization program.” Travelers can anticipate the first of phase four to begin this spring.

