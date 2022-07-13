Show You Care
Cedar Rapids plans to buy annex building for $2.5 Million

By Ethan Stein
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids City Council approved a deal to buy the building across the street from its city hall building for $2.5 Million on Tuesday afternoon.

Documents said the building, which will be called the “City of Cedar Rapids Annex Building”, was needed because the current police station is reaching its’ capacity.

City staff said it plans to move some work divisions, currently located in the police station, to the new building. This will allow the Cedar Rapids Police Department to expand locker rooms while creating additional office and classroom space.

Documents said the city also plans to use the new building for a use of force simulator, training defensive tactics area, and storage for records. The city also planned to move the joint communications dispatch center to the new annex building, which staff said is cheaper than moving it to a new building.

City staff also said the purchase overall is cheaper than building a brand new building.

