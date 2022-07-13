CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another beautiful summer day is in the forecast for Eastern Iowa. We’re waking up to a mostly sunny sky across the area with temperatures in the 60s. We’ll see highs today rise into the mid-80s with lots of sunshine.

Dry conditions continue on Thursday with temperatures staying in the 80s. Chances for showers and storms return to the region Friday and Saturday with temperatures in the upper 80s. Next week will be hot with high temperatures reaching the 90s.

