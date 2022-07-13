Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Another beautiful summer day

Another beautiful summer day
By Hannah Messier
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another beautiful summer day is in the forecast for Eastern Iowa. We’re waking up to a mostly sunny sky across the area with temperatures in the 60s. We’ll see highs today rise into the mid-80s with lots of sunshine.

Dry conditions continue on Thursday with temperatures staying in the 80s. Chances for showers and storms return to the region Friday and Saturday with temperatures in the upper 80s. Next week will be hot with high temperatures reaching the 90s.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the investigation is in the early stages and that further information will be...
Adair County Sheriff’s Office find ‘human remains’
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
The train tracks were shut down for a period of time for the incident, but have since reopened.
Cedar Rapids woman injured by train
Heather Collins, mother of Elizabeth Collins, during a June 2022 interview at Angels Park in...
Mother of Evansdale abduction, murder victim: ‘Time doesn’t heal, it just makes it worse’
RAGBRAI expected to bring ten's of thousands of people to Siouxland
RAGBRAI to bring thousands to small western Iowa town

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Wednesday Morning, July 13
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday Morning, July 13
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday Evening, July 12
First Alert Forecast
Perfect July Weather Continues
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday Midday, July 12
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday Midday, July 12