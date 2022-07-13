Show You Care
3 injured in Wednesday morning house explosion in Le Mars, IA

Here are two angles of a house fire caused by an apparent explosion in Le Mars, IA
Here are two angles of a house fire caused by an apparent explosion in Le Mars, IA(Left, Dan Morton; Right, Adam Kolker)
By Nathan Bauman
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - Iowa firefighters responded to a house explosion and fire Wednesday that sent three people to the hospital.

According to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, an explosion at 6:30 a.m. created a house fire off the corner of 3rd St SW and 4th Ave. SW. The house is completely destroyed and adjacent houses were damaged by the fire.

Three people were reportedly injured and sent to local hospitals. Their current conditions and identities have not been released.

The Le Mars Fire and Rescue were aided by the fire departments from Orange City and Sioux Center and received mutual aid from Mid American Energy.

This is a Developing Story. We will update this article once more information comes in.

