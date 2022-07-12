Volunteers needed for traveling memorial coming to Tama

TAMA, Iowa (KCRG) - Volunteers are needed for a traveling memorial that’s visiting Tama in August.

The “Wall That Heals” is a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial that travels from community to community.

The memorial will be open 24/7 and needs volunteers for set up and disassembly, as well as volunteers to act as ambassadors to the Wall.

Ambassadors will help answer questions and help visitors find names on the wall.

“It just takes your breath away. It really does,” said Randy Zimmerman, a spokesperson for the “Wall.” “And if we can touch one or two people, that’s all that really matters.”

The memorial will be brought to Tama on August 2nd and line the outfield of the Meskwaki High School baseball field from August 4th to 7th.

