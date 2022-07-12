A sunny and seasonal Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’re waking up to plenty of sunshine across Eastern Iowa and temperatures in the 60s. Sunshine will be the main story for our Tuesday, thanks to a high-pressure system that has settled over the midwest. Temperatures this afternoon will be very close to average in the low to mid-80s.

The high-pressure system will stick around for the remainder of the week, keeping precipitation chances out of our region with temperatures in the 80s.

Our next storm chance is expected on Saturday as a cold front moves into Iowa

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.