Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

A sunny and seasonal Tuesday

A sunny and seasonal Tuesday
By Hannah Messier
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’re waking up to plenty of sunshine across Eastern Iowa and temperatures in the 60s. Sunshine will be the main story for our Tuesday, thanks to a high-pressure system that has settled over the midwest. Temperatures this afternoon will be very close to average in the low to mid-80s.

The high-pressure system will stick around for the remainder of the week, keeping precipitation chances out of our region with temperatures in the 80s.

Our next storm chance is expected on Saturday as a cold front moves into Iowa

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person struck by car in Cedar Rapids Protest
Cedar Rapids Police finish gathering evidence in vehicle vs. protestor incident
Officials say the investigation is in the early stages and that further information will be...
Adair County Sheriff’s Office find ‘human remains’
This is GoPro video of Sunday's shooting.
Video captures gunfire at little league championship
Severe weather moves into eastern Iowa, as seen on our Parkersburg CityCam at about 6 a.m....
Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for parts of eastern Iowa
Investigators found a highlighted pattern of burglary activity in the 2100 block of Wiley BLVD...
Cedar Rapids Police arrest construction burglary suspect

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Monday Evening, July 11
First Alert Forecast
Quiet and More Comfortable Weather Ahead
First Alert Forecast: Monday Midday, July 11
First Alert Forecast: Monday Midday, July 11
A stormy morning followed by a quieter afternoon
A stormy morning followed by a quieter afternoon