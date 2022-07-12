Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

RAGBRAI to bring thousands to small western Iowa town

By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s the 49th year of the ride.

And the Sergeant Bluff RAGBRAI Housing Committee says riders will come from all over the world.

Sergeant Bluff, a town of slightly more than 5,000 people, will house nearly 3,200 people associated with RAGBRAI.

“That is huge, that is a huge amount of people in the little town of Sergeant Bluff but with our community help and with everybody here we have been actually able to succeed in that,” said Francine Stewart of the Sergeant Bluff RAGBRAI Housing Committee

Housing that many people is a challenge, according to the town’s housing committee. They are thankful people open their homes and allow the use of public spaces to house people, such as the town’s local park.

Riders start the day in Sergeant Bluff and ride 53.2 miles to Ida Grove. In-between, they’ll pedal through Bronson, Anthon, and Battle Creek.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person struck by car in Cedar Rapids Protest
Cedar Rapids Police finish gathering evidence in vehicle vs. protestor incident
Officials say the investigation is in the early stages and that further information will be...
Adair County Sheriff’s Office find ‘human remains’
This is GoPro video of Sunday's shooting.
Video captures gunfire at little league championship
Severe weather moves into eastern Iowa, as seen on our Parkersburg CityCam at about 6 a.m....
Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for parts of eastern Iowa
Investigators found a highlighted pattern of burglary activity in the 2100 block of Wiley BLVD...
Cedar Rapids Police arrest construction burglary suspect

Latest News

The January 6 Committee will hold another public hearing on Tuesday.
Jan. 6 Committee to hold hearing focusing on extremist groups
The Cedar Rapids Community School District approved its School Resource Officer Contract, but...
Cedar Rapids school district approves School Resource Officer contract, with changes
A sunny and seasonal Tuesday
A sunny and seasonal Tuesday
Heather Collins, mother of Elizabeth Collins, during a June 2022 interview at Angels Park in...
Mother of Evansdale abduction, murder victim: ‘Time doesn’t heal, it just makes it worse’