Proposal would turn Iowa City empty lot into Student Built House

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Community School District has rebooted a program that introduces kids to trade careers, and they might have found their next project.

The school district stopped the Student Built House program in 2010, but they recently restarted it by hiring a full-time instructor. An Iowa City memo said the district plans to enroll students in Fall 2023.

There is already a proposal to turn what was a blight on a historic neighborhood into an asset.

Mike Fallon lives one house down from 724 Ronalds Street. He said the building on the property was “just an eyesore and a problem.” He added the building was demolished within the last few months.

The city bought the property back in 2016, according to Tracey Hightshoe, Neighborhood and Development Service Director for the city.

“The property had long history of nuisance violations. We deemed it a dangerous building. We always knew when we bought it our plans were to demo the property. So we did that.”

Initially, the plan was to develop the property to address “the missing middle.” Those are properties that increase density like depluxes, townhomes, and multifamily complexes. However, Hightshoe said, “But then we got this proposal. It just seemed like a good fit. “

According to the memo, city staff recently got a proposal to turn build either one or two single-family homes at 724 Ronalds.

“It gives an opportunity for the school district and Home Builders to teach students who are interested in the construction trades and to pursue that career,“ said Hightshoe.

According to an Iowa City memo about the proposal, the trades are in dire need of skilled employees. There are about 4,000 job vacancies in Iowa, with that number expected to increase by at least 7% by 2030.

The proposal would also create affordable single-family homes in a city with a housing shortage. “We’ll target this to households that make less than 60% of median income,” said Hightshoe.

City Council is holding a work session on the proposal Tuesday. Members will decide whether or not to accept the proposal.

