Perfect July Weather Continues

By Joe Winters
Updated: 47 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Perfect July weather continues tonight and tomorrow. Highs remain seasonable in the 80s with lows near 60. Couple that with dew points in the 50s and 60s make for some ideal summertime weather. We will see things start to warm up for the upcoming weekend with highs jumping to and above 90. It looks like this hot and dry pattern stays with us through next week. Have a good night!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

