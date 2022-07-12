Show You Care
Local professors talk about what Webb Telescope images mean for the future of education

By Libbie Randall
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The first images from the James Webb Space Telescope are now being seen by everyone on planet Earth. The telescope can see further into space, and with a clearer picture, than ever before.

These images mean many different things to many different people. It’s inspiring educators to encourage the next generation of scientists at the University of Iowa.

“We want to use JWST to better understand that environment and tell us more about what that star system was like before that even happened and what’s going to happen to it over time,” said UI Assistant Professor of Astronomy, Keri Hoadley.

She has already submitted a proposal to NASA to use in her research.

Hoadley says the images will allow her to dive deeper into her research on how and why stars orbit each other.

“What happens to them if one day they collide or they interact in a way where they disrupt one another,” said Hoadley. “We found evidence of a handful of stars that have recently done this and we’re able to actually observe them now in ways that we didn’t think would be possible.”

Physics and Astronomy Department Chair, Phil Kaaret, says the findings are not only a win for students and scientists everywhere, but the country as a whole.

“When people started building this giant telescope to look back into the earliest days of the universe, it wasn’t clear if it was possible. But we just said let’s do it, and we figured it out and did it,” said Kaaret.

And while the telescope will yield new discoveries to scholars, he adds that it will also transform how people world-wide perceive the universe.

