Lisbon holds off Clarksville to advance to fifth straight state tournament

LISBON, Iowa (KCRG) - Lisbon put up four runs in the bottom of the third inning and held on to beat Clarksville 4-1 in the Class 1A regional softball final.

The Lions (35-4) advance to the state tournament for their fifth straight season. The Indians finish 19-3 overall.

Lisbon earned the three seed in the state tournament and will face No. 6 Twin Cedars on Tuesday, July 19th at Iowa Central Field. First pitch is set for 7:30 PM.

