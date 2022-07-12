Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Lisbon holds off Clarksville to advance to fifth straight state tournament

By Chelsie Brown
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:58 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LISBON, Iowa (KCRG) - Lisbon put up four runs in the bottom of the third inning and held on to beat Clarksville 4-1 in the Class 1A regional softball final.

The Lions (35-4) advance to the state tournament for their fifth straight season. The Indians finish 19-3 overall.

Lisbon earned the three seed in the state tournament and will face No. 6 Twin Cedars on Tuesday, July 19th at Iowa Central Field. First pitch is set for 7:30 PM.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was hurt when a van rolled into a farm field in Linn County on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
One hurt in single-vehicle crash north of Cedar Rapids
Person struck by car in Cedar Rapids Protest
Cedar Rapids Police finish gathering evidence in vehicle vs. protestor incident
One injured in southeast Cedar Rapids shooting
One injured in southeast Cedar Rapids shooting
This is GoPro video of Sunday's shooting.
Video captures gunfire at little league championship
Police lights.
Motorcycle collides with deer near Covington, injuring rider