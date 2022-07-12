Jugglers perform for Boys and Girls Club as part of 75th annual festival

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Jugglers from around the US and the world are in Cedar Rapids for the 75th annual International Jugglers Association Festival this week.

Albert Lucas has been juggling since he was three.

“It’s been a privilege to be going with them on and off all over the world,” said Albert Lucas, professional juggler.

For him... and others with the International Juggling Association... it’s more than amazing techniques...

That’s why they came to perform for the Boys and Girls Club.

”We just love showing kids how to juggle. We love showing kids what juggling is all about. A lot of kids haven’t seen juggling at the level that we can show them. So, it’s really fun to do that in person,” said Kayla Malmgren.

And anyone can do it.

Jugglers said juggling is not only a fun trick, but it also has some health benefits.

”Juggling helps with a lot of different things. It helps your brain. It helps the grey matter grow in your brain and it also helps with hand-eye coordination,” said Malmgren.

”It helps with so many areas of life. Confidence for one! I was not a confident child. But after learning to juggle, I found that people were impressed. People wanted to see what I was doing. People wanted to talk to me,” said Kevin Axtell, professional juggler.

These events are being held throughout the week during the festival.

And jugglers said while their acts have changed their lives, they hope performing for kids helps change theirs.

”Juggling has a universal appeal, especially to kids,” said Lucas.

”It’s fun,” said Alisiah Nagsby.

”When you see their smile. The fun part for me is when they start to try to throw things in the air,” said Lucas.

For the juggles it’s helping give people the confidence to juggle whatever life throws at them.

