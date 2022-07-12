Show You Care
Johnson County concludes application process for Direct Assistance Program

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) -The economic plan to give Johnson County residents financial relief from the pandemic has ended its application process.

The Johnson County Direct Assistance Program gave eligible recipients who were financially impacted by the pandemic a one-time payment of $1,400. The program used over $2 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act as well as funding from the City of Coralville($27,000) and the City of Iowa City($1.35 million) to fund additional applicants.

Of the 2,411 applications received, 2,238 were determined eligible after initial review. The program application process concluded with 1,919 residents receiving relief payments in a lottery.

Members of the Iowa City Catholic Worker House and Escucha Mi Voz vocalized their frustration at the 319 county residents not being paid and only $2,686,600 of the nearly $3.3 million originally allocated to the direct assistance program being spent.

“I don’t understand why I and 300 others lost the lottery if Iowa City has so much money left over,” said Cristian Pinto Garcia, an immigrant worker, and Iowa City resident who applied for the direct assistance program but lost the lottery. “They should use that leftover money to give all of us a stimulus check like they promised.”

More information is available on the Direct Assistance Program website in English at https://www.johnsoncountyiowa.gov/direct-assistance-program or in Spanish at https://johnsoncountyiowa.gov/programa-de-asistencia-directa.

