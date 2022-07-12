Show You Care
Iowa State Fair vendors face lack of workers, rising food prices

Vendors say they still don't have enough workers for this year's Iowa State Fair.
By KCCI
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:57 AM CDT
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The Iowa State Fair is now less than 30 days away, but there’s a growing concern among vendors.

Many say they don’t have enough workers for this year’s event, and they’re battling rising food prices.

Revenue at last year’s state fair was higher, despite lower attendance from the 2019 fair. Organizers reported more than one million people went to the fair, and spent more than $100 million total.

Many vendors say they start planning for the fair and sourcing ingredients months in advance. One says it’s about more than just serving food.

“To be able to not only provide a product people like, enjoy and keep coming back for, and it’s also a chance to earn some extra income,” said Connie Boesen with Applishus. “It’s always been part of my DNA.

Some changes are coming to the Iowa State Fair this year, including improvements to opening day.

Two big building projects include covered seating and more bleachers for people going to events at the Elwell Family Park. There’s also construction underway for a new shelter behind the pavilion.

Organizers of the fair say it is a constant effort to stay ahead of the curve.

“The Iowa State Fair is a celebration of everything Iowan,” Mindy Wimmamson, with the Iowa State Fair, said. “We take that very seriously here. So we are constantly looking at ways to sort of build on what all the great things are about, why we live here and what we do as Iowans.”

The state fair kicks off August 11 and runs until August 21 in Des Moines.

