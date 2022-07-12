Iowa officials warn fentanyl and fake pills growing at alarming rate

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation’s Criminalistics Laboratory analyzed 17,163 fentanyl pills disguised as prescription drugs in the state in 2021. In the first six months of 2022, the number has already quadrupled to 70,556 fentanyl pills disguised as prescription drugs.

On Tuesday, Governor Kim Reynolds and state health and safety officials warned Iowans about the growing threat of fentanyl and counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl.

“While the rapid increase of drug overdoses and deaths since 2020 is largely attributed to the pandemic, the surge of illegal drug trafficking at our nation’s southern border under the Biden Administration is undeniably fueling the fentanyl crisis and its resulting overdose epidemic,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Illicit fentanyl is smuggled into the U.S. and quickly trafficked nationwide where it is infiltrating our neighborhoods and threatening the lives of our children. Fentanyl is here and the threat is real--in our major metro areas and in our small towns--no community is immune.”

Officials warn that counterfeit pills are relatively easy to make, market, and distribute. The pills often look like legitimate opioid or anti-anxiety prescription meds, but often contain lethal amounts of fentanyl. In fact, the DEA says that 4 out of every 10 fake pills are laced with a lethal amount of fentanyl.

“The fentanyl secretly added to fake pills and other drugs for profit is not a legal pharmaceutical-grade treatment for severe pain, but rather illicit fentanyl typically produced outside the U.S. that can be up to 100 times stronger than morphine,” said Susie Sher of the Governor’s Office of Drug Control Policy.

The CDC warns that while Iowa had one of the lowest rates of drug overdose deaths in 2021 (46th) that a 34% increase in drug overdose deaths has occurred in the last two years. Officials say that fentanyl was implicated in 83% of the statewide opioid deaths last year.

“A majority of the fentanyl-related deaths that we see are determined to be accidental—meaning the person did not mean to harm themselves or cause their own death,” said State Medical Examiner Dr. Dennis Klein. “Fentanyl, like other opioids, depresses the respiratory drive and deprives the brain and the body of oxygen that then leads to death.”

Parents and grandparents are urged to talk to their children and grandchildren about this topic openly and often to discuss the dangerous and potentially lethal consequences of experimenting with drugs.

For 24-hour confidential support and for more information on fentanyl and counterfeit pills, or for resources on opioid or other substance use disorders, visit www.YourLifeIowa.org.

