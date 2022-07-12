Show You Care
Independence to hold special election to fill mayoral vacancy

(WTOK)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Independence is holding a special election next week, on Tuesday, to find a new mayor.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and people can fill out absentee ballots at the Buchanan County Auditor’s Office.

It comes after the city’s former mayor Bob Hill died suddenly in April while in office. The 70-year-old had been mayor since January, and had worked on the city council for more than a decade.

The three candidates vying to be the next mayor are Nathan Hansen, Brad Bleichner and Denny Vaghn.

People can vote at the Falcon Civic Center on 5th Avenue northeast.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

