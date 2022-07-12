Cedar Rapids Schools vote to extend SRO contracts

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids School Board voted 5-2 to keep school resource officers for another school year on Monday, but only with five officers instead of seven.

The board spoke on June 6th about how they want to define the SRO program to keep students and staff safe while they’re inside the schools. While looking at the program, they said they wanted to make sure they were hearing more community members’ voices.

The change to go from seven SROs to five eliminates the two floater SRO positions that largely focused on middle schools last year. The amended contract now puts an officer at each high school and one at Polk Alternative Education Center.

The city of Cedar Rapids approved the original contract with seven SROs at a meeting in June. It now goes back to the city for it to consider the change.

