Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Cedar Rapids man accused of manslaughter pleads not guilty

James Siegel.
James Siegel.(Courtesy: Linn County Jail)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The man accused of shooting and killing a man in the 3900 block of Northwood Drive NE back in May has pled not guilty to the charges against him.

James Siegel reportedly told police he shot 39-year-old Ty Casey in the upper chest after Casey threw a glancing punch at him. Court documents say that Casey then threw another punch at Siegel, but missed. That’s when Siegel told investigators he fired a second shot at point-blank range.

Officers arrived to find Casey suffering from the gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Siegel was initially charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ty Casey, but the state lowered his charges this week to voluntary manslaughter, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine.

Siegal has pled not guilty to all of the charges against him.

His trial is set for January 24th, 2023.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was hurt when a van rolled into a farm field in Linn County on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
One hurt in single-vehicle crash north of Cedar Rapids
One injured in southeast Cedar Rapids shooting
One injured in southeast Cedar Rapids shooting
Police lights.
Motorcycle collides with deer near Covington, injuring rider
A motorcycle crash.
One person hurt when motorcycles collide east of Edgewood
Severe weather moves into eastern Iowa, as seen on our Parkersburg CityCam at about 6 a.m....
Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for parts of eastern Iowa

Latest News

The train tracks were shut down for a period of time for the incident, but have since reopened.
Cedar Rapids woman injured by train
Investigators say an adult female was attacked by her dog and sustained serious injuries.
Cedar Falls Police investigate dog attack
Nearly 100 counselors to be on call in Iowa City as CommUnity Crisis Services launches 988...
Nearly 100 counselors to be on call in Iowa City as CommUnity Crisis Services launches 988 suicide prevention line
Nearly 100 counselors to be on call in Iowa City as CommUnity Crisis Services launches 988...
Nearly 100 counselors to be on call in Iowa City as CommUnity Crisis Services launches 988 suicide prevention line