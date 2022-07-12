Cedar Rapids man accused of manslaughter pleads not guilty

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The man accused of shooting and killing a man in the 3900 block of Northwood Drive NE back in May has pled not guilty to the charges against him.

James Siegel reportedly told police he shot 39-year-old Ty Casey in the upper chest after Casey threw a glancing punch at him. Court documents say that Casey then threw another punch at Siegel, but missed. That’s when Siegel told investigators he fired a second shot at point-blank range.

Officers arrived to find Casey suffering from the gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Siegel was initially charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ty Casey, but the state lowered his charges this week to voluntary manslaughter, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine.

Siegal has pled not guilty to all of the charges against him.

His trial is set for January 24th, 2023.

