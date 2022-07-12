Show You Care
Cedar Falls Police investigate dog attack

Investigators say an adult female was attacked by her dog and sustained serious injuries.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday at approximately 5:10 pm, Cedar Falls Police responded to the 2900 block of Apollo St. for a report of a dog attack.

Investigators say an adult female was attacked by her dog and sustained serious injuries.

Police say the owner was transported via ambulance to a nearby hospital. Black Hawk County Animal Control removed the dog from the residence.

