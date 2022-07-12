Show You Care
Alliant Energy’s first solar garden coming to Cedar Rapids

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids will soon be the home of Alliant Energy’s first community solar garden in Iowa.

The garden is part of Alliant Energy’s transition to renewable energy. Alliant customers can purchase individual solar panels by subscription to cut back on costs and energy use.

Alliant says the garden will make it easier for homeowners and business owners to use solar energy without having to build their own panels.

The Solar Garden will be located alongside 33rd Avenue Southwest in Cedar Rapids. The area has the potential to power more than three thousand homes.

