A stormy morning followed by a quieter afternoon

By Hannah Messier
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for parts of Eastern Iowa until 11 a.m. We’re waking up to showers and storms moving through Iowa. Storms are expected to move through Eastern Iowa between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. Some could become strong to severe with hazards including damaging winds and large hail. Make sure to check the radar before heading off to work. This afternoon, we’ll have gradual clearing with temperatures in the mid-80s.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

