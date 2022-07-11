Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for parts of eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’re waking up to showers and storms moving through Iowa.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for parts of eastern Iowa until 11 a.m. See the warning here.

Storms are expected to move through Eastern Iowa between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. Some could become strong to severe, with hazards including damaging winds and large hail.

Cluster of severe storms with winds 50-60 mph and quarter-sized hail possible entering the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City metros between about 6:10 and 6:30 this morning. Heavy downpours as well. Seek shelter until the storms pass. pic.twitter.com/rSISXptRy9 — Corey Thompson (@CoreyT_WX) July 11, 2022

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until Jul 11 6:45AM for Linn, Johnson, Benton, Iowa, Washington, Keokuk County. More info: https://t.co/gKzTG6iR31 pic.twitter.com/1XYMSh5yXs — KCRG-TV9 First Alert Weather (@KCRG_FirstAlert) July 11, 2022

Make sure to check the radar before heading off to work. This afternoon, we’ll have gradual clearing, with temperatures in the mid-80s.

