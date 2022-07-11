Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Quiet and More Comfortable Weather Ahead

By Joe Winters
Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -

Our weather is looking good. As a trough passes to the east a northwest flow develops through the state. This allows some lower dew point air to move in. Rainfall remains out of the forecast through the next few days. With highs expected to be in the middle 80s and dew points in the 50s, this is some ideal July weather. Look for a jump back to summertime heat late in the week into next week with highs back in the 90s. Have a great night!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was hurt when a van rolled into a farm field in Linn County on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
One hurt in single-vehicle crash north of Cedar Rapids
One injured in southeast Cedar Rapids shooting
One injured in southeast Cedar Rapids shooting
Police lights.
Motorcycle collides with deer near Covington, injuring rider
A motorcycle crash.
One person hurt when motorcycles collide east of Edgewood
Law enforcement sources say officers found the suspect, 35-year-old James Burrios, in a nearby...
Woman wakes up to strange man in bedroom; then he starts taking off his clothes

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Monday Evening, July 11
First Alert Forecast: Monday Midday, July 11
First Alert Forecast: Monday Midday, July 11
A stormy morning followed by a quieter afternoon
A stormy morning followed by a quieter afternoon
First Alert Forecast: Monday Morning, July 11
First Alert Forecast: Monday Morning, July 11