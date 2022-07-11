Show You Care
Prime Day sales kick off Tuesday

Discounts will be offered on many items, including electronics, home goods and toys.
(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(CNN) – Consumers worldwide are getting set for major online discounts.

Amazon’s Prime Day sales event starts Tuesday at 3 a.m. EDT and goes for 48 hours.

Discounts will be offered on many items, including electronics, home goods and toys.

Amazon’s annual event attempts to increase loyalty with its Prime subscribers and perhaps draw new shoppers into its program.

Last year’s Prime Day sales event was the largest two-day sales period for third-party sellers in Amazon’s history.

Officials say Prime Day brings in about 1 - 2% of the company’s yearly sales.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

