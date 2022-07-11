Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Police: 1 dead, 5 hurt in Kansas City bar shooting

Officers said a disturbance inside the building spilled outside, and shots were fired.
Officers said a disturbance inside the building spilled outside, and shots were fired.(Source: Gray News | Stock)
By Nick Sloan and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) — One person is dead and five others are hurt following a shooting outside of the Westport Ale House.

The five remaining victims are expected to survive the shooting, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The shooting happened at around 11 p.m. Sunday.

Several police cars swarmed the establishment around that time.

Officers said a disturbance inside the building spilled outside, and shots were fired.

Three off-duty officers who were working at the Ale House returned fire. It’s unclear if the officers hit anyone.

Officers remained on the scene investigating the shooting Monday morning.

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was hurt when a van rolled into a farm field in Linn County on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
One hurt in single-vehicle crash north of Cedar Rapids
One injured in southeast Cedar Rapids shooting
One injured in southeast Cedar Rapids shooting
Police lights.
Motorcycle collides with deer near Covington, injuring rider
A motorcycle crash.
One person hurt when motorcycles collide east of Edgewood
Law enforcement sources say officers found the suspect, 35-year-old James Burrios, in a nearby...
Woman wakes up to strange man in bedroom; then he starts taking off his clothes

Latest News

Severe weather moves into eastern Iowa, as seen on our Parkersburg CityCam at about 6 a.m....
Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for parts of eastern Iowa
Three California teenagers rescue a family from a burning home.
Teenagers rescue family from burning home
A stormy morning followed by a quieter afternoon
A stormy morning followed by a quieter afternoon
FILE - A video is displayed by the committee that claims to show Proud Boys in front of the...
Trump associates’ ties to extremists probed by Jan. 6 panel