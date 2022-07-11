People honor Coralville police officer

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The funeral for Sergeant John Williams took place at Grace Community Church in North Liberty Monday.

”Just support. They need all the support and love they can get,” said Linda Prybil.

Community members lined the street for the funeral procession of fallen Coralville police officer Sergeant John Williams Monday morning.

Linda Prybil’s son in law, a fellow Coralville officer, worked with Sergeant Williams.

Her family came out to pay their respects.

”We’re here to support the Coralville Police Department as they go through tragic times that they’re going through. Remembering him as the great officer he was for 28 years,” said Prybil.

Coralville Police said Sergeant Williams died from a medical issue while on duty July 3rd.

Friends, family, neighbors all showed their respect. As did other first responders, including firefighters who said Sgt. Williams and other officers are part of their family.

”It’s very important to us because he was close to members of our department. It’s important to the community. Coralville officers come out here. Officers from across the state. Across the Midwest. Police officers and first responders come to show the brotherhood that is this line of work,” said Ian Abrams, Coralville Fire Department.

And not just Coralville. Local police and sheriff’s departments from across Iowa along with Iowa State Patrol and local emergency managements accompanied the procession

Family, friends, and even strangers of all ages...

”Police officers are going to be going through the hard times when there’s problems and they need to sometimes cheer up,” said Baya Steffen.

Coming together to remember Williams’ legacy.

”It’s important to show that you support your local police department. That you’re in solidarity for difficult job and someone who risked his life for the better of our community,” said Abrams.

Saying their final goodbyes.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.