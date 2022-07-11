Mentor helps raise more than $15,000 for ‘little sister’ who lost parents

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Big Brother Big Sisters organization has chapters all around the US, including in Johnson County.

The organization matches youth and adults to help children with school, improve self-confidence, and avoid risky behavior.

Claris Kilima is the youngest of 10 siblings and moved to the US in 2010 from Tanzania. She decided to join the Big Brothers, Big Sisters program at her school when she was in 4th grade.

”The teacher came and told me that there’s the Big Brothers Big Sisters program. I was like okay I’ll sign up. My mom and my parents and everyone else around me has always inspired me and told me life is really important. You have to be around people who teach you good things,” said Claris. “I thought it was a good idea. My parents thought it was a good idea. So we signed up and I think it was the best decision I’ve ever made in my life,” Kilima said.

The program paired her up with her Big, Lexi Belland Perez.

”We were only required to meet maybe once every two weeks or so, and we definitely met more than that. Usually twice a week. We had so much fun together. I definitely feel like I’ve taught a lot to Claris, but I definitely feel like she has opened my eyes as well,” Belland Perez said.

Together, the pair connected and switched from the school program to weekends and beyond. They did things like going to Kilima’s first movie, trips for ice cream and even applying for her first job. Kilima even visited Belland Perez at the hospital after she had her baby.

”Lexi’s changed my life dramatically,” Kilima said.

But in November, Kilima lost her mom to cancer. Then, in June, she lost her father. After hearing of her losses, Belland Perez wanted to help her Little in any way she could. So, she reached out to the organization that brought them together.

”What can we do to help her?” Belland Perez said.

They decided to start a GoFundMe. In just three weeks with the help of the community, the page has raised nearly $15,000. Kilima said she’s grateful to the organization and to those who’ve donated.

”When I got the call the day that it reached the number, I was so overwhelmed. And I was so thankful,” Kilima said.

Daleta Thurness, executive director of Big Brother Big Sisters of Johnson County, said it’s moments like this that show the importance of the program.

”I think we are all about connections and it’s not just the connection between the big and the little. It’s the connection with the big and the family. It’s the connection with our organization and the family and the littles and just sort of the power with all those connections,” Thurness said.

Both Lexi and Claris said their match was meant to be.

”I’m so appreciative. I’m so thankful. So, so thankful, truly. It means everything. I think that everyone sharing out, and honoring my mom and dad... I’m so thankful,” Kilima said.

If you want to learn more about how to help Claris and her family, you can check out the GoFundMe.

