Man hospitalized in Waterloo shooting

A man was sent to the hospital after a shooting in Waterloo Sunday evening.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was sent to the hospital after a shooting in Waterloo Sunday evening.

Police said it happened just at about 7:48 p.m. at a home in the 700 block of West 5th Street.

Police said officers found the victim inside the home with a gunshot wound to his leg. He is in the hospital in serious condition.

Police said the victim was staying at the home at the time of the shooting, but isn’t the homeowner.

No arrests have been made in this incident.

