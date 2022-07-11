Iowa City police asking for information regarding crash that injured one
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Iowa City are asking for help as they investigate a crash that sent a person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries on Sunday.
Police said it happened just before 7 p.m. on Gilbert Street, south of Southgate Avenue.
That’s where police said they found a man in the street near a crashed motorcycle.
Officers are asking that anyone that may have witnessed the crash contact the police department at 319-356-5275.
