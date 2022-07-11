Show You Care
Here’s how you can get free fries for ‘Fry Week’

You can get free fries this week from McDonald's and Wendy's.
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ATLANTA (CNN) – Wednesday is National French Fry Day, and you can score some this week at no cost.

McDonald’s and Wendy’s are giving customers a free order of fries all week long.

No purchase is necessary at McDonald’s, but you do need to order your fries through the app.

Likewise, you have to order your food through the Wendy’s app, but you’ll get your free fries with specific purchases that change each day.

The promotion runs all week at both fast-food chains.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

