Gas prices decline in Iowa and nationally

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Gas prices continue to drop both nationally and locally, according to AAA.

In a post on AAA’s website, the organization said the dip in the national average comes despite a slight rise in demand, likely due to recent holiday travel.

The national average is now at $4.68. That’s down from a month ago, when AAA listed the national average at just over $5 per gallon.

In Iowa, the average continues to trend down as well. On Monday, the average is at $4.48 per gallon. That’s down from a week ago when it was $4.58. A month ago, the average in Iowa was at $4.74 per gallon.

Cedar Rapids saw the biggest drop with a 31 cent drop in the last month for regular unleaded, now averaging $4.42 a gallon.

Waterloo saw a 30 cent drop to $4.47. It’s only a 19 cent drop in Dubuque, now at $4.61.

Iowa City saw the smallest drop in the last month at 15 cents, with their average at $4.59.

